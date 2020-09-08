Good receiver with multi-channel in that doesn't break the bank?

Been using DD-Live of DTS-Connect since... well, the Nforce 2 era, as much as I can. Recent gaming system build blocks all but the top PCIE slot with radiators/fans (went custom loop), and for once I don't have a place to hook up a Xonar card with DTS on it anymore for my ProMedia 5.1 (amp died, replaced with a sub+receiver).



That's fine - I could buy a USB powered creative card with DTS/DDLive on it, but I don't feel like fighting that particular fight - and it sure looks like the technology is dying out pretty fast anyway. System has a good DAC in it, so what I need is a good receiver that can do multi-channel in - the last one I had died a few years back during a move, and I'm having a hell of a time finding one that isn't a super high-end denon/onkyo. Anyone have a recommendation?