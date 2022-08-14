Good non-headset/headphones microphone solution with noise cancelling?

I spend quite a bit of time on the treadmill. I got a decent headset for it and it works well enough to block out most noise while chatting on Discord and playing PC games (yes while on the treadmill). However, It's still unfortunately very uncomfortable for extended workouts when I'm sweaty.



Is there any mic/speaker solution that I can use that provides excellent noise cancelling while being in speaker form factor so I don't have to wear it on the head? I would prefer it be competent enough for game audio and/or music as well (not setting a high bar, just hopefully doesn't come out garbled or something). The treadmill also makes a decent amount of ambient noise so props if it can get rid of that as well.