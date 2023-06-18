good newer multiplayer FPS

I'm looking for a good multiplayer FPS.

I enjoyed BFBC2,BF3,BF4,COD4,5(WaW), blops.
those examples aren't recent, but I do play newer games.

not interested in the latest COD, BF2042, fortnite, or PUBG-likes. Can't be P2W.

Any suggestions? Anyone with similar tastes that finds themselves searching for something good like those examples? Thx
 
Not as good graphics, but BattleBit just came out and it's been a blast.
 
