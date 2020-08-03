Good lord, prescription lens inserts are an incredible game changer!

Recently purchased a pair of the WidmoVR prescription lens inserts and it's like a brand new system. I thought that since I was near-sighted that it wouldn't really affect me much, but the different is incredibly significant. Took a shot in the dark and these things are AMAZING. If you need glasses and have yet to get these, I promise you, it will entirely change your whole VR experience. Everything looks crazy crisp. Now I just need to cool down the Index and get a larger Index face gasket.