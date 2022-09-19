Good laser that is reliable for lots of pages

My girlfriend is a teacher at a high school and has burned through her allotment of pages at their in school print shop. She's allowed something like 1,000 pages per month, and then there is another printer she is allowed to print 1,000 pages from but it is slow, down the hall, and she will burn that quota as well,so she has been using her personal printer ( small Brother laser ) there and it's jamming from over use. I have to clean it but she needs to bring it home for me to do that..



What I want to find is a B&W laser that has a capacity of at least 100 pages at a time and be duplex. It does not need to be super fast, just be able to spit at least 100 sheets at a time. I'd also like it to use cheap toner... any suggestions?