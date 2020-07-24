Good and silent 7200RPM alternatives to WD Black 4Tb?

I'm looking to replace/upgrade an old Seagate Barracuda 2TB HDD that's nearing it's life. I figured 4TB is the way to go, but I'm having trouble finding a good alternative for my home PC (no NAS or RAID).



I like my rig to be as silent as possible (I've got issues with high sound sensitivity), so after reading about the PWL feature on WD Black's I don't want to take a chance, particularly at that price. Then I thought about the Barracuda Pro (ST4000DM006), but Seagate's RPM and spec info is so shady that I'm at a loss.



I won't be running applications very frequently on that drive, or I might, so that's why I'd rather have a 7200RPM drive, but overall I'd pick reliability over speed. I've got one SSD for OS, a Firecuda for games/cache, this HDD for media storage, music and apps I don't use that much (mainly audio production) and a couple of HGST's for cold storage. I'd really prefer getting a bigger capacity drive rather than adding an extra 2TB HDD and having to install more fans. Any thoughts/recommendations?