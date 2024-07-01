Gonna jump into the PCVR World with a Quest 2 Used

Vengance_01
For 150$ and the elite strap and battery seems like a good deal and a way to dip my toes into it. Last time I tried VR was the Samsung Gear VR stuff so I suspect this will be a step up. I wanted to get the Quest 3 but at its current price could not justify it for a gizmo purchase. With access to wifi 6 and my system hardwired via gigabit ethernet I suspect Streaming via Airlink to Steam or using Virtual Desktop should play well. I grabbed a Logitech Chorus VR refurb in "Excellent quality" for 23$ at amazon.
I have access to Flight Slim 2020 I think still and I will pick up half life alyx in the steam sale. Any other must haves? PC Racing games in VR with a Gamepad or other actions games.
