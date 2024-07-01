Gonna jump into the PCVR World with a Quest 2 Used

V

Vengance_01

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 23, 2001
Messages
7,269
For 150$ and the elite strap and battery seems like a good deal and a way to dip my toes into it. Last time I tried VR was the Samsung Gear VR stuff so I suspect this will be a step up. I wanted to get the Quest 3 but at its current price could not justify it for a gizmo purchase. With access to wifi 6 and my system hardwired via gigabit ethernet I suspect Streaming via Airlink to Steam or using Virtual Desktop should play well. I grabbed a Logitech Chorus VR refurb in "Excellent quality" for 23$ at amazon.

I have access to Flight Slim 2020 I think still and I will pick up half life alyx in the steam sale. Any other must haves? PC Racing games in VR with a Gamepad or other actions games.
 
For PC gamse Half-Life Alyx is a great game if you're new to VR.

But I would dip into the Quest native games first. You won't have to worry about things not being setup correctly having connections issues, latency, having to play near your PC, etc.

Beat Saber is great. Elven Assassin is a good archery game. Both great games if you're new to VR.
 
sharknice said:
For PC gamse Half-Life Alyx is a great game if you're new to VR.

But I would dip into the Quest native games first. You won't have to worry about things not being setup correctly having connections issues, latency, having to play near your PC, etc.

Beat Saber is great. Elven Assassin is a good archery game. Both great games if you're new to VR.
Click to expand...
I have real-world throughput of about 400Mbps with a pretty consistent 866mbps link speed(Wifi 5 only atm). This might be the nudge to grab the new in-wall 7 Pro AP. I think for 72 or 90hz and HVEC should be enough throughput. Beat Saber was already on my list. Wondering if I should get it natively or via Steam? Leaning towards steam
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top