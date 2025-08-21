  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

GONE Todays Sale :> 0.0200 Bitcoin

Status
Not open for further replies.
dbwillis

dbwillis

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Jul 9, 2002
Messages
9,893
Going through the apps on the work phone and rechecked the Coinbase app.
Ive got 0.0200 Bitcoin, would love to sell this to someone in 1 shot for $2000? or would be up to split it in two or 4 ways
0.0200 is hovering around $2270

I assume I would just 'Send Crypto' in the Coinbase app to your crypto address, email or phone number?

Let me know if Im way off in selling this.....otherwise Ill use it to grab some gold, platinum or silver from JM Bullion

Ugh - so I sold it thru CB (was actually 0.0215) and they got there $45 fee...wasnt dodging taxes...just passing along a gain to a buyer here...thanks though !
 
Last edited:
dbwillis said:
Going through the apps on the work phone and rechecked the Coinbase app.
Ive got 0.0200 Bitcoin, would love to sell this to someone in 1 shot for $2000? or would be up to split it in two or 4 ways
0.0200 is hovering around $2270

I assume I would just 'Send Crypto' in the Coinbase app to your crypto address, email or phone number?

Let me know if Im way off in selling this.....otherwise Ill use it to grab some gold, platinum or silver from JM Bullion
Click to expand...
Good deal. There are open source tools available that allow this to be safer for both parties. You will also get a better rate.

Why not just convert/transfer it to your bank account? I haven't used CB in years, so I don't know how easy that is or what they charge.
 
dbwillis said:
Going through the apps on the work phone and rechecked the Coinbase app.
Ive got 0.0200 Bitcoin, would love to sell this to someone in 1 shot for $2000? or would be up to split it in two or 4 ways
0.0200 is hovering around $2270

I assume I would just 'Send Crypto' in the Coinbase app to your crypto address, email or phone number?

Let me know if Im way off in selling this.....otherwise Ill use it to grab some gold, platinum or silver from JM Bullion
Click to expand...
How do you want the money? Why don't you just sell it on Coin Base? It's super simple to do.
 
I already take enough cash out from the bank that Ive moved from PayPal, and the wife hates "when I do funny things" with the bank account, so Im trying to not bother her even more...happy wife and all that
 
dbwillis said:
I already take enough cash out from the bank that Ive moved from PayPal, and the wife hates "when I do funny things" with the bank account, so Im trying to not bother her even more...happy wife and all that
Click to expand...
It's taxable if you action on it either way - FYI. So may as well sell.
 
Status
Not open for further replies.
Back
Top