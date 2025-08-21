GONE Todays Sale :> 0.0200 Bitcoin

dbwillis
Going through the apps on the work phone and rechecked the Coinbase app.
Ive got 0.0200 Bitcoin, would love to sell this to someone in 1 shot for $2000? or would be up to split it in two or 4 ways
0.0200 is hovering around $2270
I assume I would just 'Send Crypto' in the Coinbase app to your crypto address, email or phone number?
Let me know if Im way off in selling this.....otherwise Ill use it to grab some gold, platinum or silver from JM Bullion
Ugh - so I sold it thru CB (was actually 0.0215) and they got there $45 fee...wasnt dodging taxes...just passing along a gain to a buyer here...thanks though !
