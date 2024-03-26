Gone Todays Freebie :> Acer Chromebook N16P1

This was an elderly ladies, she barely used it.
I did the PowerWash cycle to erase all her info and settings, ChromeOS pops a message that further updates wont be supported on this, but it seems to run fine, battery lasts a while, AC cord has no broken wires, screens in excellent shape.
Was going to try and load some Linux on it, but I already have 2 laptops, no need for a 3rd

Just pay shipping, guessing maybe 20-30 bucks depending on where you are. Shipping via USPS Priority.

Powerwash:
  1. Sign out of your Chromebook.
  2. Press and hold Ctrl + Alt + Shift + r.
  3. Select Restart.
  4. In the box that appears, select Powerwash

---------- claimed and gone
 
we retired those a couple years ago. they do not get os updates and chrome stopped in the 90s(version#). if someone can get by with that, then its an ok browser machine.
 
