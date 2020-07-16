Gom Player opens a link to buy the paid version after I close the free version of the program after a counted (I have never counted that myself but their seems to be a counter somewhere) amount of times closed.

Does anyone know how to get this madness to end? short of using another program or *gasp* actually buying the paid version of the program.

It is especially annoying when I use my Windows 10 Dell Venue tablet as that thing is not as fast as my new AMD Ryzen 3700X build with 32GB of ram, the tablet only has a quarter of the ram (8GB vs 32GB)



Thanks