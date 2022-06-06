Goldeneye 007 (Xbox One/Series X|S)

Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
31,516
Information coming out may point to an imminent release of the Xbox 360 Goldeneye 007 port that made a public leak last year, updated for current consoles. The game may release during the Microsoft game showcase this weekend (June 12) or shortly thereafter. Possibility of a PC release is unknown, but posting in General in case there will be.

Achievements have been posted and updated:
https://www.trueachievements.com/n49880/goldeneye-007-remaster-achievements-rare

Rare employee is unlocking achievements like mad recently:
https://www.trueachievements.com/game/GoldenEye-007/achievements?gamerid=10690

Game info hub is viewable on Xbox website (requires sign-in):
https://account.xbox.com/en-US/game...QsTCUG75oty3VrmZnPhuUHqrnRFcao1&wa=wsignin1.0

Rumor of release a few months back:
https://www.videogameschronicle.com...e-revealed-in-the-next-few-weeks-its-claimed/
 
T4rd

T4rd

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 8, 2009
Messages
19,271
Will definitely be cool to play the campaign again finally. And maybe a few rounds of multiplayer with the kids before going back to Perfect Dark that's better in every way.
 
Cypher-

Cypher-

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 5, 2007
Messages
1,241
deaedius said:
This would be awesome! Just needs to ship with original N64 controllers as well!
Click to expand...
This is exactly what I wouldn't want. I love GoldenEye. I would have replayed it numerous times by now however I cannot get over the single thumb stick for aiming and moving. I'd hope that they update it to use two joysticks or if they want to remake original controllers have an option to play with them or something newer.

Also this makes me sad since I ditched Xbox a while ago. I likely wouldn't buy one for one game but this is the first time in a long time that I've even had that thought. Damn you nostalgia.
 
T4rd

T4rd

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 8, 2009
Messages
19,271
Cypher- said:
This is exactly what I wouldn't want. I love GoldenEye. I would have replayed it numerous times by now however I cannot get over the single thumb stick for aiming and moving. I'd hope that they update it to use two joysticks or if they want to remake original controllers have an option to play with them or something newer.

Also this makes me sad since I ditched Xbox a while ago. I likely wouldn't buy one for one game but this is the first time in a long time that I've even had that thought. Damn you nostalgia.
Click to expand...

Goldeneye actually natively supported dual analog sticks for moving and aiming/looking.. using two separate controllers at once. I'm pretty sure they updated Perfect Dark on XBLA to better support dual sticks too, at least I don't remember having any issue with it not being analog for looking/aiming or strafing.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top