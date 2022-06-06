Goldeneye 007 (Xbox One/Series X|S & Nintendo Switch)

This is exactly what I wouldn't want. I love GoldenEye. I would have replayed it numerous times by now however I cannot get over the single thumb stick for aiming and moving. I'd hope that they update it to use two joysticks or if they want to remake original controllers have an option to play with them or something newer.



Also this makes me sad since I ditched Xbox a while ago. I likely wouldn't buy one for one game but this is the first time in a long time that I've even had that thought. Damn you nostalgia.