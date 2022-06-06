Goldeneye 007 (Xbox One/Series X|S & Nintendo Switch)

Armenius
Extremely [H]
- Joined
- Jan 28, 2014
- Messages
- 32,954
Information coming out may point to an imminent release of the Xbox 360 Goldeneye 007 port that made a public leak last year, updated for current consoles. The game may release during the Microsoft game showcase this weekend (June 12) or shortly thereafter. Possibility of a PC release is unknown, but posting in General in case there will be.
Achievements have been posted and updated:
https://www.trueachievements.com/n49880/goldeneye-007-remaster-achievements-rare
Rare employee is unlocking achievements like mad recently:
https://www.trueachievements.com/game/GoldenEye-007/achievements?gamerid=10690
Game info hub is viewable on Xbox website (requires sign-in):
https://account.xbox.com/en-US/game...QsTCUG75oty3VrmZnPhuUHqrnRFcao1&wa=wsignin1.0
Rumor of release a few months back:
https://www.videogameschronicle.com...e-revealed-in-the-next-few-weeks-its-claimed/
Achievements have been posted and updated:
https://www.trueachievements.com/n49880/goldeneye-007-remaster-achievements-rare
Rare employee is unlocking achievements like mad recently:
https://www.trueachievements.com/game/GoldenEye-007/achievements?gamerid=10690
Game info hub is viewable on Xbox website (requires sign-in):
https://account.xbox.com/en-US/game...QsTCUG75oty3VrmZnPhuUHqrnRFcao1&wa=wsignin1.0
Rumor of release a few months back:
https://www.videogameschronicle.com...e-revealed-in-the-next-few-weeks-its-claimed/