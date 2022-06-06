Goldeneye 007 (Xbox One/Series X|S & Nintendo Switch)

Armenius

Armenius

Extremely [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
32,954
Information coming out may point to an imminent release of the Xbox 360 Goldeneye 007 port that made a public leak last year, updated for current consoles. The game may release during the Microsoft game showcase this weekend (June 12) or shortly thereafter. Possibility of a PC release is unknown, but posting in General in case there will be.

Achievements have been posted and updated:
https://www.trueachievements.com/n49880/goldeneye-007-remaster-achievements-rare

Rare employee is unlocking achievements like mad recently:
https://www.trueachievements.com/game/GoldenEye-007/achievements?gamerid=10690

Game info hub is viewable on Xbox website (requires sign-in):
https://account.xbox.com/en-US/game...QsTCUG75oty3VrmZnPhuUHqrnRFcao1&wa=wsignin1.0

Rumor of release a few months back:
https://www.videogameschronicle.com...e-revealed-in-the-next-few-weeks-its-claimed/
 
T4rd

T4rd

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 8, 2009
Messages
19,427
Will definitely be cool to play the campaign again finally. And maybe a few rounds of multiplayer with the kids before going back to Perfect Dark that's better in every way.
 
D

deaedius

Gawd
Joined
Jun 18, 2014
Messages
1,014
This would be awesome! Just needs to ship with original N64 controllers as well!
 
Cypher-

Cypher-

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 5, 2007
Messages
1,251
deaedius said:
This would be awesome! Just needs to ship with original N64 controllers as well!
Click to expand...
This is exactly what I wouldn't want. I love GoldenEye. I would have replayed it numerous times by now however I cannot get over the single thumb stick for aiming and moving. I'd hope that they update it to use two joysticks or if they want to remake original controllers have an option to play with them or something newer.

Also this makes me sad since I ditched Xbox a while ago. I likely wouldn't buy one for one game but this is the first time in a long time that I've even had that thought. Damn you nostalgia.
 
T4rd

T4rd

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 8, 2009
Messages
19,427
Cypher- said:
This is exactly what I wouldn't want. I love GoldenEye. I would have replayed it numerous times by now however I cannot get over the single thumb stick for aiming and moving. I'd hope that they update it to use two joysticks or if they want to remake original controllers have an option to play with them or something newer.

Also this makes me sad since I ditched Xbox a while ago. I likely wouldn't buy one for one game but this is the first time in a long time that I've even had that thought. Damn you nostalgia.
Click to expand...

Goldeneye actually natively supported dual analog sticks for moving and aiming/looking.. using two separate controllers at once. I'm pretty sure they updated Perfect Dark on XBLA to better support dual sticks too, at least I don't remember having any issue with it not being analog for looking/aiming or strafing.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Extremely [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
32,954
The game hasn't been revealed yet, but the resurfacing of a trailer for a documentary about it is further reinforcing that it may be coming soon. IGN and other gaming outlets posted it to their respective channels today with a release date for the film set for this year.

https://goldenerafilm.com/

 
b1rd

b1rd

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 19, 2021
Messages
334
There was some bond game for PC before,I even played it and it wasn't that bad, i think it's a nightfire.
I remember it was pretty fun for me.
They could make a new one for PC, bond games haven't been on pc for long if I'm not mistaken.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
41,616
b1rd said:
There was some bond game for PC before,I even played it and it wasn't that bad, i think it's a nightfire.
I remember it was pretty fun for me.
They could make a new one for PC, bond games haven't been on pc for long if I'm not mistaken.
Click to expand...
yes 007: NightFire
 
T

t1337duder

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 7, 2014
Messages
344
Pretty weird way to release a game. I'm sure a lot of those who were interested in it have already played it. Would have been great a decade ago.
 
KazeoHin

KazeoHin

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Sep 7, 2011
Messages
8,556
As much as I loved Goldeneye 007 on the N64, Perfect dark was basically the same game (from a gameplay perspective) and better in every single way.

and Perfect Dark has been on XBLA in 1080P with upgraded assets since the Xbox360.

I could go on about how Perfect Dark was way, WAY ahead of its time, but unfortunately not many have played it due to being launched literally months from the PS2 release.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Extremely [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
32,954
ConsciousImportantBullfrog-size_restricted.gif


 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top