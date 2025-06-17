  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3698680/Golden_Tee_Arcade_Classics/


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hLoptHP4x7I

“We’ve enhanced the games with modern features like practice mode, mulligans, interactive trackball controls and more, giving players new control options tailored to their playstyle. So whether you’re chasing a perfect score and catching up on a few rounds with friends, this collection celebrates everything that makes Golden Tee iconic.”
The following games will be included:
  • Golden Tee 3D Golf
  • Golden Tee ’97
  • Golden Tee ’98
  • Golden Tee ’99
  • Golden Tee 2K
  • Golden Tee Classic
  • Shuffleshot
  • World Class Bowling
 
Does it support real trackball control, or does everyone need to use the digital trackball?
 
Armenius said:
As in, if one plugs in a trackball to their PC and plays these games, will the trackball work like it's supposed to, or will it just control the mouse input?
ah. could be both?!

https://www.digitaleclipse.com/games/golden-tee-arcade-classics
"Play How You Want
Play the game on many new peripherals if your preferred platform supports it, including touchscreen on Switch, touchpad on PlayStation, AND trackball or mouse on PC. Play how you want to play!"
 
Being as it's an Atari game, I would think one of these would be appropriate.

1750189318049.png
 
