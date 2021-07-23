Golden Stainless steel Apple watch series 6

I just bought a 3 months apple watch series 6, from a student who was in need of money to buy a PS5.

It is stainless steel with golden color in brand new condition, with zero scratch. I separately bought a Milanese loop for 35$. Though this isn't the original provided by apple but its certified by apple

I love that watch, and I don't have any plan upgrade my watch for at least 4 years (unless apple makes some major change in apple watch in next 2-3 years)

I want to keep it shinning and in a brand new state.



My question is will the golden color eventually fade? Do i need to frequently polish that watch to keep it shining?

I always take extra care of my watch, do not use it while showering or sleeping. If not in use i keep it inside a case.