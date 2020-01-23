Golden oldie - modern monitor with svideo, component and PIP?

I’ve been using an old Dell 2405wfp for a capture station... think x58 machine that I use to preview and capture from various SD sources. Often it’s handy to connect directly from the source to the display to look at material or troubleshoot pre-capture. I don’t mind some light gaming, watching movies during a long capture. PIP is handy for keeping an eye on the capture while doing something else. My old Dell ticked all these boxes but is dying. Any suggestions on a semi modern replacement? I’d prefer to avoid an inline converter box since most I’ve used struggle with aspect ratios etc for old content.