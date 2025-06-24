  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Golden FX 8320 Sample? (And more)

H

Haswellbeast

Limp Gawd
2FA
Joined
Feb 5, 2025
Messages
462
I think I hit the silicon lottery with the 8320 I bought off of Mr. Bluntman. I have an 8300 that I could get to 4.8 ghz at 1.45v (under load after LLC) and 5ghz at about 1.53v. meanwhile, this 8320 can do 5ghz at 1.45v and I even did a 1.51v bench run at 5.2 ghz. I currently have it running 4.8ghz stable at about 1.37v load.

Also, I can't seem to get a straight answer on what the max voltage I can bench with, at least with good cooling. I hear anything above 1.55v can degrade quickly, yet I see people doing 1.6-1.65 with good cooling.

Another side note, my Asus Sabertooth board is absolutely shrugging off these chips. I was doing benches (and hitting the leaderboards) on my 8300 at 1.6ish volts, and the sabertooth with a 92mm fan is hanging in there.
 
Last edited:
nope, sounds about normal. youll know max voltage when it smokes. run those voltages for too long and youre gonna fry em...
what "leader board"?
 
pendragon1 said:
nope, sounds about normal. youll know max voltage when it smokes. run those voltages for too long and youre gonna fry em...
what "leader board"?
Click to expand...
Hwbot cinebench r15 for my 8300, mostly because it's an unpopular chip, but, it is 95w, so the stock voltages are very tame and I can run it on a hunk of aluminum AMD cooler... but, it also has a stock clock of 3.3ghz.
 
Haswellbeast said:
Hwbot cinebench r15 for my 8300
Click to expand...
got a direct link? i tried finding it after your "new record" thread, but can find where youre talking about. kinda wondering if any of my runs are floating around there....
 
Meh, the fx 9590 is already evidence that you can crank these chips up to 5ghz + with abit of voltage and cooling. I don't think a 8320 going that high is really all that unusual. Unfortunately even at 5ghz these chips are still pretty slow especially by modern ipc standards.

Not to say you shouldn't have fun overclockibg it tho! They had way more head room and adjustability then modern chips do.
 
Last edited:
Way better than any FX chip I had although my 6300 would do 4.5Ghz with a ton of voltage until the VRM magic smoke got out of the cheap azz board I had.
 
thats what happened when i pushed my 8120 past 5ish, the 990-xa let the smoke out.
 
pendragon1 said:
thats what happened when i pushed my 8120 past 5ish, the 990-xa let the smoke out.
Click to expand...
I was browsing through some old 990fx boards (because like buildzoid, I find am3(+) a very interesting platform) and I saw the ASRock extreme3, and that looks pitiful! I couldn't believe they soldered a 990fx chipset to what looks like a 4 phase vcore, maybe 5, my guess is 4+1
 
ah yeah, its a 4+1. my 990xa had an 8+1. might be ok for stock speeds only...
 
Haswellbeast said:
Yeah, but piledriver does use noticably less power than the 1st Gen bulldozer, at least from every review/retrospective I've seen
Click to expand...
not by much, the vrm isnt enough for more than stock and i def wouldnt have put a 9000 series chip in one.
 
Well, I'll update this. Turns out, 1.37 load was not stable with sse extreme occt and sse prime95. I think this is temp related. The last core is kicking me, everyone else is fine, it's just that core that's making me need 1.39v to stay stable at 4.8 ghz. But, I'm so in the edge of stability that even putting the top panel on my silent base 801 caused the temp to go from 45.5c (tctl) to 49.5c and the thing errored out. I take the panel off again and now I'm like 20 minutes into the test completely stable. Again, 1.392v load. Holy crap is it temp sensitive.
 
Last edited:
I just got an fx-6300 that I got to do 4.8ghz at 1.4v load, Im assuming the chip is just newer and more mature.
 
most of the FXs will do 4.8, my 4/6/8000 chips all did, higher gets trickier. especially long term, the voltages needed tends to burn things out...
 
pendragon1 said:
most of the FXs will do 4.8, my 4/6/8000 chips all did, higher gets trickier. especially long term, the voltages needed tends to burn things out...
Click to expand...
Ah, okay, I'll see how much it takes for 5. My 8320 could do it at like 1.47v or something like that, but I leave it at 4.8 because that is a lot easier on the chip and a lot cooler (1.38-9ish volts)
 
pendragon1 said:
most of the FXs will do 4.8, my 4/6/8000 chips all did, higher gets trickier. especially long term, the voltages needed tends to burn things out...
Click to expand...
Well, my first try has my 3rd P95 worker failing at 5ghz 1.5v... not looking too good.

Update: swapped my gigabyte 970A-DS3P (My crappy AM3+ board that I bought for cheap so that I have something that supports core unlocking) for my Asus Sabertooth R2.0 and no more errors in P95 at 1.47v, but now I need to swap my dual tower cooler, because it runs fine until I get WHEA errors after it hits 62c. So, I will update once I hook up my liquid cooler
 
Last edited:
Look, maybe I have a problem, but everything I've bought has been pretty bargain priced. I bought an FX 4300 for $10 (because I now want to have an FX of every core count) and I currently have running at 5 ghz 1.43v prime95... I think I'm going to just run at 1.45v and see how high of frequency I can hit
Nope. 1.43v 5.1ghz instantly fails prime95. Let's see how low I can get the voltage at 5 ghz

Nope, 1.43v is our floor at 5ghz. Still, what a chip!!
 
Last edited:
Even today the Am3+ is my favorite platform. I still have my 8350 990FXA rig still chugging along running win !!. I actually use it more then my Ryzen 5800 rig.
 
ThE_MaD_ShOt said:
Even today the Am3+ is my favorite platform. I still have my 8350 990FXA rig still chugging along running win !!. I actually use it more then my Ryzen 5800 rig.
Click to expand...
You sound too close to me. Yes, when I don't have real work to do, my old platforms (mostly AM3+) gets more attention than my brand new one.

I just really like the vibe of PC gaming circa 2011-2014
 
Haswellbeast said:
You sound too close to me. Yes, when I don't have real work to do, my old platforms (mostly AM3+) gets more attention than my brand new one.

I just really like the vibe of PC gaming circa 2011-2014
Click to expand...
My main fx rig setup is a Gigabyte 990fxa ud3 rev 4. 32gb of 1833 Gskill snipers, 500 gb Crucial ssd, and a Rx580. It does pretty good even today. I also have about 9 extra motherboards most 990fx boards with a couple 970a boards mixed in. About 10 Fx cpus some still in there retail boxes and a ton of ddr 3. LOL
 
