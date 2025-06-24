Golden FX 8320 Sample? (And more)

I think I hit the silicon lottery with the 8320 I bought off of Mr. Bluntman. I have an 8300 that I could get to 4.8 ghz at 1.45v (under load after LLC) and 5ghz at about 1.53v. meanwhile, this 8320 can do 5ghz at 1.45v and I even did a 1.51v bench run at 5.2 ghz. I currently have it running 4.8ghz stable at about 1.37v load.



Also, I can't seem to get a straight answer on what the max voltage I can bench with, at least with good cooling. I hear anything above 1.55v can degrade quickly, yet I see people doing 1.6-1.65 with good cooling.



Another side note, my Asus Sabertooth board is absolutely shrugging off these chips. I was doing benches (and hitting the leaderboards) on my 8300 at 1.6ish volts, and the sabertooth with a 92mm fan is hanging in there.