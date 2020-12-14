Golden age of PC gaming...I was 18 in 1993

I think the reason I don't like any recent PC game may just be the fact that I played really good games from back in the 90s....or I am just old but I don't think that's it...or maybe.



Sierra adventure games, in my youth, were really fun. Wonder and magic was in me back then. I don't think that exists anymore in society and the industry like it did in the early, mid 90s. I mean even tinkering with pcs in the 90s was awesome. I remember when cd-rom drives came out and were ridiculously expensive. I also remember when I heard sound for the first time on a pc. Roland midi synths and shit. It really was a golden age of gaming and the industry. I guess that can be said about any evolution of something.



But really, does anyone remember the magic of games back like before 2005? 24 in 1999 I played the shit out of UT on dialup. Even back in 1993 I had a 2400 baud modem and I would download porn from BBS sites. I went with my friend to actually buy the hacker handbook on cd back then for the pc. One big text file. In those days they had store explicitly for pc software and games. Oh man, getting teary eyed.