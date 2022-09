Expensive af. But I wanted to get into some features that this board had and figured why not. Pairing it with a 7600x for now, and will try to run 4x 16gb gskill pc6000 cas36 evo memory. Not sure how 4 sticks will clock. We’ll see. Can’t wait to get the parts. My daughter and son want to join in on the build and also doing the build for my daughter. Father nerd is geeked the baby nerds are growing up.