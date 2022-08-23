Going to go from a GTX670 to an RX6600...

I've got an older rig, 4790k that my son is running. Currently a GTX670 (the =4= Gig version! ) is handling GPU duties.
Looking at the prices of the RX6600's, I think I'll grab one for him.
He's gaming (Fortnite, etc.) on a 1080 screen.
I think he'll definitely see an improvement!
Keep dropping those GPU prices...
