Going to go from a GTX670 to an RX6600...

I've got an older rig, 4790k that my son is running. Currently a GTX670 (the =4= Gig version! :) ) is handling GPU duties.

Looking at the prices of the RX6600's, I think I'll grab one for him.

He's gaming (Fortnite, etc.) on a 1080 screen.

I think he'll definitely see an improvement!

Keep dropping those GPU prices...
 
I just picked up a 6600 for my spare rig, I think it was like $239 which is not bad. Quite a fast card for the price, I was able to game at 1440p with no problems.
 
