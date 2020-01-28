Going to do my first WC system, looking for suggestions

First off, sorry if this is not in the right location I'm looking to build a compactish build with my first custom loop but saw that EK doesn't have a monoblock for the motherboard I wanted to use and was wondering if anyone on here had suggestions. I'm looking to build a system based on Lian Li Tu150 Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Impact -- I'm looking for a Monoblock for this to eliminate the fans above the I/O Shield and actively cool the VRMS M.2 Cooling -- is there a good WC peripheral for the so-dimm.2 module to cool the controller on the M.2 drives, or is the supplied Asus heatsink adequate enough for what is needed? If the monoblock is a pipedream let me know and I'll look into a quiet air cooler. Thank you for any help you may have for me.