Going from Intel to AMD without reinstalling Windows 10

It was incredible how easy and seamless that was. Went from a 4690k system (pushing 5 years old) to a new R7 2700X.
I uninstalled anything in Windows with Intel in the name minus my one Intel SSD's software and shut down. Did the swap and booted back up. While it took a little longer and at the BIOS I get a message saying it was getting my devices ready, after about 2 minutes I saw my login screen like nothing ever changed. I installed the AMD chipset drivers and all is well.
Its been 24 hours now and not a single hiccup.
I wonder if that would have been possible in the Windows XP days.
I uninstalled anything in Windows with Intel in the name minus my one Intel SSD's software and shut down. Did the swap and booted back up. While it took a little longer and at the BIOS I get a message saying it was getting my devices ready, after about 2 minutes I saw my login screen like nothing ever changed. I installed the AMD chipset drivers and all is well.
Its been 24 hours now and not a single hiccup.
I wonder if that would have been possible in the Windows XP days.
Last edited: