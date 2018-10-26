Going from Intel to AMD without reinstalling Windows 10

The argument here isn't whether it's possible to transfer an existing Windows 7 install between machines, the argument is that Windows 10 handles it better and easier than Windows 7 with less user intervention.



Take a five year old laptop for example. In many cases things like fingerprint readers, CF card readers and even WiFi cards are not correctly identified under Windows 7, to make matters worse it's not uncommon for hardware vendors to change regarding such items part way through the run of a particular make and model and many laptop manufacturers are absolutely hopeless when it comes to driver support. In this case under Windows 7 it is necessary to use hardware ID's to manually locate the correct drivers for the device, under Windows 10 however the OS has absolutely no problem identifying the hardware and downloading/installing the drivers itself with no user intervention whatsoever.



In the past, the only OS that handled swapping installs seamlessly between hardware was Linux, now Windows 10 gets pretty close at being just as good as Linux. AHCI is still an issue even under Windows 10, booting into safe mode rectifies that.



I've swapped Windows XP installs using the same process outlined by some here under Windows 7 between hardware, I'd never go as far as to claim that the process was as straightforward as it is under Windows 10.