Going from 2560x1440 to 4K are games noticeably improved?

Greyson said: As far as I know (unless i'm mistaken) there's no way they can actually prove this just from looking at the output of the game, they can only make guesses based on how the pixels look. But hey if i'm wrong then good for consoles.



Either way, what matters is how the display looks. On a big screen you absolutely want as much pixel density as possible, 4K @ 40" has the same pixel density as 1440p @ 27". Click to expand...

It's also worth mentioning that as viewing distance increases, you will want to scale text as well. I use 120% scaling with my 4K 48" LG CX at 1m viewing distance because it gives me a more comfortable text size. 100% scaling text is a bit too small for my liking. If the display was 8K instead then maybe 100% scaling would be more viable as text would be represented by more pixels so even tiny text is fine to read. This is similar to going from the old iPhone 3G to the "retina" iPhone 4, I noticed on websites that did not scale to mobile (at the time most of them) I had to zoom a lot less to read them thanks to the higher resolution allowing me to read smaller text.For games this does not matter so much as those scale their UI to the same size (on modern games at least) and the extra resolution mainly shows up as increased fidelity. In games I would say the smaller the screen the lower res you can get away with. For example disabling scaling on my OLED TV and running at 1080p results in something like a 24" equivalent screen and looks fine because it's small enough that I won't notice the lack of resolution so easily. But blow that up to the full 48" and it looks crap.