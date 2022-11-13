Going from 10900 to 13900 worth it?

X

xnikx

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 25, 2006
Messages
1,728
Hey fellas, and ladies, been out of the hardware game for about 2 years now and I'm really getting the itch to upgrade. My current system is a z490, 10900k, and 3080 ti. I'm thinking about upgrading to a z690, 13900k, and a 4090 down the line. My question is whether or not the I will see a significant boost in performance to justify the price. The board I want to get only supports ddr5, so I would also have to purchase new overpriced ram. I currently play at 2560x1440, but hope to eventually upgrade to 4k once I get a 4090.

I don't play the most demanding games, the most demanding being hunt showdown.
Would upgrading to a z690/13900k justify the price gaming at 2560x1440 with a 3080 ti?
 
W

whateverer

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 2, 2016
Messages
1,750
upgrade GPU you like higher resolutions at around 100-144 hz


upgrade both if you want 20% higher frame-rates
 
X

xnikx

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 25, 2006
Messages
1,728
whateverer said:
upgrade GPU you like higher resolutions at around 100-144 hz


upgrade both if you want 20% higher frame-rates
Click to expand...
Right, but I'm not paying $2000 for a 4090 right now. I do plan on getting one once the prices come down but I'm wondering if I would notice a performance increase, with my current 3080 ti, going from a 10900 to a 13900.
 
W

whateverer

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 2, 2016
Messages
1,750
xnikx said:
Right, but I'm not paying $2000 for a 4090 right now. I do plan on getting one once the prices come down but I'm wondering if I would notice a performance increase, with my current 3080 ti, going from a 10900 to a 13900.
Click to expand...


only at 1080p on a 240hz monitor - you really need the 4090 to make 1440p CPU-limintesd
 
Last edited:
DooKey

DooKey

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Apr 25, 2001
Messages
11,966
Grab a Z790 and some nice DDR5. Z690 doesn't support the highspeed stuff.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top