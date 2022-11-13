Going from 10900 to 13900 worth it?

Hey fellas, and ladies, been out of the hardware game for about 2 years now and I'm really getting the itch to upgrade. My current system is a z490, 10900k, and 3080 ti. I'm thinking about upgrading to a z690, 13900k, and a 4090 down the line. My question is whether or not the I will see a significant boost in performance to justify the price. The board I want to get only supports ddr5, so I would also have to purchase new overpriced ram. I currently play at 2560x1440, but hope to eventually upgrade to 4k once I get a 4090.



I don't play the most demanding games, the most demanding being hunt showdown.

Would upgrading to a z690/13900k justify the price gaming at 2560x1440 with a 3080 ti?