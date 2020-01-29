Going back to an AMD system

Just ordered a 3900x CPU. 32 GB of Corsair Vengeance Pro memory 2x16 sticks. And a MSI X570-A PRO motherboard. I'll put my NVME drive and RTX 2080 video card into it and keep using my corsair power supply. Should rock this out just fine. Thoughts? Upgrading from an i7 7700k with 32gb of DDR4 2666 ram on a MSI gaming 7 something motherboard I've been happy with. Either going to use that as the basis to build my step son a new gaming rig on, or sell if. not sure. He would probably prefer a gaming laptop and doesn't do the whole upgrade thing like I do. He just wants to play doesn't care of its PC or Xbox.