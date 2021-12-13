GOG Winter Sale 2021

A lot of good deals on the DRM-free store going on. The sale runs from December 13 through January 5. The GOG sale does deep discounts and flash sales like Steam used to do.

https://www.gog.com/winter_sale_2021

1639407212817.png


They are also doing a free giveaway this week, two giveaways on the bookends of Christmas weekend, and one after New Year's. The first giveaway is Shadow Tactics.

https://www.gog.com/game/shadow_tactics_blades_of_the_shogun

1639407166382.png
 
