GOG Winter Sale 2021

Armenius
Fully [H]
- Joined
Jan 28, 2014
- Messages
- 29,078
A lot of good deals on the DRM-free store going on. The sale runs from December 13 through January 5. The GOG sale does deep discounts and flash sales like Steam used to do.
https://www.gog.com/winter_sale_2021
They are also doing a free giveaway this week, two giveaways on the bookends of Christmas weekend, and one after New Year's. The first giveaway is Shadow Tactics.
https://www.gog.com/game/shadow_tactics_blades_of_the_shogun
