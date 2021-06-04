[GOG] Warhammer Skulls Digital Goodie Pack (free till 6/10 10AM PST)

Xrave
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Jun 29, 2004
- Messages
- 7,274
https://www.gog.com/game/warhammer_...k?pp=d051bf1ddf82f79c6af34f7f4e59707f081296ad
Includes:
Trailers didn't exist back in 1996 I suppose...but here is what you're missing out on from Shadow of the Horned Rat.
Includes:
- A classic strategy game Warhammer: Shadow of the Horned Rat.
- A batch of cool Warhammer Skulls and Adeptus Titanicus: Dominus wallpapers.
- A World Eaters sampler from The Black Library in PDF, epub, and mobi.
- A free Warhammer 40,000 Roleplay Adventure titled Rain of Mercy in PDF.
- A Warhammer: Mark of Chaos – The Collected Concept Art album in PDF.
- An original soundtrack from Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus in FLAC and WAV.
- A 15% off discount code for Warhammer merch (valid until 31st August 2021 for use in the official store)
Trailers didn't exist back in 1996 I suppose...but here is what you're missing out on from Shadow of the Horned Rat.