[GOG] Warhammer Skulls Digital Goodie Pack (free till 6/10 10AM PST)

https://www.gog.com/game/warhammer_...k?pp=d051bf1ddf82f79c6af34f7f4e59707f081296ad

Includes:
  • A classic strategy game Warhammer: Shadow of the Horned Rat.
  • A batch of cool Warhammer Skulls and Adeptus Titanicus: Dominus wallpapers.
  • A World Eaters sampler from The Black Library in PDF, epub, and mobi.
  • A free Warhammer 40,000 Roleplay Adventure titled Rain of Mercy in PDF.
  • A Warhammer: Mark of Chaos – The Collected Concept Art album in PDF.
  • An original soundtrack from Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus in FLAC and WAV.
  • A 15% off discount code for Warhammer merch (valid until 31st August 2021 for use in the official store)

Trailers didn't exist back in 1996 I suppose...but here is what you're missing out on from Shadow of the Horned Rat.
 
