[GOG] Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War & Warhammer Skulls 2024 Digital Goodie Bag FREE

Get Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War free till 5-30-24. Epic, Steam and now GOG have this for free.
https://www.gog.com/en/game/warhammer_40000_gladius_relics_of_war
Gladius Prime was known to Imperial scholars as a planet of archeological interest. During its colonization ancient relics were found, revealing hints of a shrouded past. But it was more than relics. Something awakened, an unspeakable horror from an ancient past, and the citizens of Gladius found themselves trapped in a terrible war for survival.
Gladius Prime was once a planet of peace. Now there is only war.
Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics of War brings you to a world of terror and violence. Four factions will engage in a brutal war for dominance over the planet’s resources.
In the first 4X turn-based strategy game set in Warhammer 40,000 you will lead one of four factions: Astra Militarum, Space Marines, Orks and Necrons, each with their own unique gameplay, technological tree, units and heroes.
Face a challenging AI or cooperate or compete with friends and strangers across the globe.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ITcLhln6HiU
Get the Warhammer Skulls 2024 Digital Goodie Bag fro free from GOG till 5-30-24.
https://www.gog.com/en/game/warhammer_skulls_2024_digital_goodie_bag
All the warriors of the Old World and 41st Millennium, hear us! To celebrate the Warhammer Skulls festival, Games Workshop and GOG have teamed up to present you with this outstanding Warhammer Skulls 2024 Digital Goodie Bag that is available only in our store.
This pack includes:
Warhammer Skulls 2024 Digital Goodie Bag will appear in your library as a separate entry. Please note that the goodies are accessible only through the browser and will not be visible in your GOG GALAXY library.
- Warhammer wallpapers
- Cubicle 7 discount
- Warhammer Merchandise discount
