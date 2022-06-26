[GOG] VirtuaVerse (free till 6/27 5AM PST)

Get your freebie…only a little longer than 1 day to claim

VirtuaVerse is a challenging old school cyberpunk point & click adventure set in a future not so far away narrating tales of technomancers, AVR graffiti writers, hacker groups, tribes of cryptoshamans, digital archeology, epic cyberwars and virtual reality debauchery.

9/10 Steam
4/5 GOG
75% Metacritic

 
