[GOG] VirtuaVerse (free till 6/27 5AM PST)

Xrave
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Jun 29, 2004
- Messages
- 7,588
Get your freebie…only a little longer than 1 day to claim
VirtuaVerse is a challenging old school cyberpunk point & click adventure set in a future not so far away narrating tales of technomancers, AVR graffiti writers, hacker groups, tribes of cryptoshamans, digital archeology, epic cyberwars and virtual reality debauchery.
9/10 Steam
4/5 GOG
75% Metacritic
VirtuaVerse is a challenging old school cyberpunk point & click adventure set in a future not so far away narrating tales of technomancers, AVR graffiti writers, hacker groups, tribes of cryptoshamans, digital archeology, epic cyberwars and virtual reality debauchery.
9/10 Steam
4/5 GOG
75% Metacritic
Last edited: