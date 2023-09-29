[GOG] Trüberbrook FREE till 10-01-23

CAD4466HK
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jul 24, 2008
- Messages
- 2,191
Get Truberbrook free on GOG till 10-01-23. Adventure Point-and-Click Sci-Fi.
https://www.gog.com/en/game/truberbrook
Enjoy an adventurous vacation to a 1960's parallel universe! A Sci-Fi-Mystery Adventure Game with handmade scenery.
Imagine yourself on a vacation to Europe in the late sixties. Now, picture yourself as a young American scientist; Hans Tannhauser. Yes, that's your name in this scenario. While you're at it, think of Trüberbrook, a remote village in rural, mountain-sloped and densely forested cold-war Germany. Because, that's where you somehow end up after hitting the continent. But who cares, you won the trip in a lottery! Or at least, that’s how it seems. But don't fear, instead of getting some rest, you could find yourself having to save the world …
https://www.gog.com/en/game/truberbrook
Enjoy an adventurous vacation to a 1960's parallel universe! A Sci-Fi-Mystery Adventure Game with handmade scenery.
Imagine yourself on a vacation to Europe in the late sixties. Now, picture yourself as a young American scientist; Hans Tannhauser. Yes, that's your name in this scenario. While you're at it, think of Trüberbrook, a remote village in rural, mountain-sloped and densely forested cold-war Germany. Because, that's where you somehow end up after hitting the continent. But who cares, you won the trip in a lottery! Or at least, that’s how it seems. But don't fear, instead of getting some rest, you could find yourself having to save the world …