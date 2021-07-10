[GOG] The Witcher: Enhanced Edition + freebies (free till 7/12 10AM PST)

Xrave

Xrave

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 29, 2004
Messages
7,304
WitcherCon freebies

Download the GOG app and get The Witcher for free.
1625898305745.png


Plus get a claim code using your GOG account to obtain:
  • Two ebooks from Dark Horse including:
    • The Witcher: Fox Children comic book
    • The World of the Witcher: Video Game Compendium
  • Video Game Show – The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Concert
  • 4 GWENT cards for your collection:
    • Sunset Wanderers
    • Yennefer of Vengerberg
    • Ciri
    • Vesemir: Mentor
1625898332808.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top