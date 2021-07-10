[GOG] The Witcher: Enhanced Edition + freebies (free till 7/12 10AM PST)

Xrave
WitcherCon freebies
Download the GOG app and get The Witcher for free.
Plus get a claim code using your GOG account to obtain:
- Two ebooks from Dark Horse including:
- The Witcher: Fox Children comic book
- The World of the Witcher: Video Game Compendium
- Video Game Show – The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Concert
- 4 GWENT cards for your collection:
- Sunset Wanderers
- Yennefer of Vengerberg
- Ciri
- Vesemir: Mentor