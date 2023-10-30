[GOG] The Whisperer FREE till 11-01-23

CAD4466HK
Get the The Whisperer free till 11-01-23. This game was given away back in July as well.
https://www.gog.com/en/game/the_whisperer
Investigate an abandoned trading post, explore its surroundings and solve the terrible mystery it holds. The Whisperer (Le Murmureur) is a short story-driven point & click game set in Lower Canada at the beginning of the 19th century.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HdsmbtcrjFU
