[GOG] The Night of the Rabbit FREE till 9-25-23

CAD4466HK
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jul 24, 2008
- Messages
- 2,172
Get The Night of the Rabbit free from GOG till 9-25-23. Point-and-click, adventure,fantasy.
https://www.gog.com/en/game/the_night_of_the_rabbit
Lose yourself in a tale of magic and wonder, where anything is possible and where nothing is quite what it seems: join young Jerry and follow a peculiar white rabbit to the wondrous realm of Mousewood, a land where critters can speak and where mystery abounds.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ma8FGBqp33g
https://www.gog.com/en/game/the_night_of_the_rabbit
Lose yourself in a tale of magic and wonder, where anything is possible and where nothing is quite what it seems: join young Jerry and follow a peculiar white rabbit to the wondrous realm of Mousewood, a land where critters can speak and where mystery abounds.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ma8FGBqp33g