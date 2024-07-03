[GOG] The First Templar - Special Edition FREE till 7-05-24

CAD4466HK
Get The First Templar - Special Edition free from GOG till 7-05-24.
https://www.gog.com/en/game/the_first_templar
The First Templar follows the story of two main characters – a French Templar, and his companion, a noble lady who has been proclaimed a heretic. Taking control over these two unlikely allies, the player must uncover the mysteries behind the Templar Order, play a role in a grand conspiracy, and discover the secret of the Holy Grail. The heroes face powerful opponents at every turn, including Sacracen, King Philip the IV of France and the Inquisition.
The First Templar features both single player and co-op modes. When playing solo, the player can switch between the two characters, leaving the control of the second hero to the game’s AI. At any moment a second player can join in and take control of the AI-controlled hero.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z0lWGd-soB8&list=PLJw500QNRAdBPMSnMFPmTqAIGuFc-TPil
Key Features
- Expansive Historical Game World: Return to the 13th century, where European culture is on the brink of collapse. 20 historically accurate locations from around Europe have been recreated for the player to explore
- One player - Multiple Roles: Instantly swap between playable characters, focusing on the best skills for the job. Drop in/out cooperative play allows a friend to help out!
- Fast Paced Action-Based Play: Unlock furious combos to unleash upon waves of challenging opponents
- RPG-inspired Character Development: Each character has unique abilities and skill trees, which players develop as they explore the game world
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z0lWGd-soB8&list=PLJw500QNRAdBPMSnMFPmTqAIGuFc-TPil