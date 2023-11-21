[GOG] Styx: Shards of Darkness FREE till 11-22-23

CAD4466HK
Get Styx: Shards of Darkness free on GOG till 11-22-23.
https://www.gog.com/en/game/styx_shards_of_darkness
Hired for a critical mission, explore and master huge open environments as Styx. Assassinate or sneak past enemies – Humans, Elves and Dwarves – but also much more fearsome, colossal creatures.
Experiment with the new array of lethal abilities and weapons in your goblin assassin's arsenal. Spend experience points in assassination, infiltration, magic, to learn new skills and improve abilities. Explore, recover valuable artifacts and ingredients to craft deadly traps and useful items, and create clones of yourself to deceive your enemies!
This version on GOG does not include Co-op features. As a token of apology, we offer the DLC 'Akenash set' as a part of every purchase.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AzPXaKuvwPk
