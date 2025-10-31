  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
[GOG] Stasis Free till 11-03-25

Get Stasis free from GOG till 11-03-25.

https://www.gog.com/en/game/stasis

STASIS is a point-and-click, sci-fi, horror adventure game played from a unique isometric perspective. STASIS intertwines a gruesome narrative with retro adventure gameplay. Combine items, interact with computers and solve puzzles while experiencing the gritty atmosphere.

In the distant future, aboard a seemingly abandoned spacecraft, John Maracheck awakes from stasis. He must push himself to new physical and emotional limits and unravel the mysteries around him.

John is in tremendous pain, his wife and daughter are missing, and time is running out as the Groomlake plunges further into the swirling blue methane clouds of Neptune.
  • Challenging and realistic puzzles
  • Cinematic AAA music composed by Mark Morgan
  • Highly detailed 2D isometric graphics
  • Classic point-and-click interaction
  • Multiple characters to engage and work with
  • Death - John can (and will) die in the most horrific ways imaginable
  • Suicides - Special objects can be self-inflicted on John himself to end it all
  • Winner of the Aggie Award for the Best Adventure Game of 2015

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G1pT_R2N5hQ
 
Awesome - thank you!
The deluxe edition is heavily discounted at only $2
 
