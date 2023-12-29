[GOG] South of the Circle FREE till 1-05-24

CAD4466HK
Get South of the Circle free from GOG till 1-05-24.
https://www.gog.com/en/game/south_of_the_circle
South of the Circle is an emotional narrative experience with a deep multi-layered cinematic story. The main plot asks questions about the consequences of life choices, of pursuing either career or true love, manoeuvring between now and the past. You play Peter, a Cambridge academic who crashlands in Cold War Antarctica. As he searches for help, his past unwinds before him, revealing how the pressures of power and his own aspirations have led him into this crisis he must somehow escape. A love story between him and fellow academic Clara develops, and Peter learns the weight of all the things he has promised. Like memories from childhood, some promises stay with us forever.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yGXhznzhTwY
- Compelling and immersive narrative with a unique sense of time and place.
- Nuanced emotional choices.
- Fully motion-captured performances to achieve emotional realism.
- Rich, authentic setting of the historical Cold War era.
- Environmental storytelling woven through the narrative.
- Distinguished and consistent art style.
- Crafted by State of Play Games, developers of BAFTA-winning Lumino City, BAFTA-nominated KAMI 2 and Apple Design Award Winner INKS, for audiences that seek emotional and heart-wrenching moments with a game.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yGXhznzhTwY