[GOG] Sigma Theory: Global Cold War FREE till 6-19-23

Get Sigma Theory: Global Cold War free on GOG till 6-19-23.
Sigma Theory: Global Cold War is a turn-based management game.
Dynamic narrative: Develop and manage your relations with over 100 NPCs: lobbies, armed groups, politicians… Alliance, deception or assassination, you choose.
Field operations: Direct the kidnapping of your targets during gripping pursuits through the world’s greatest cities. Discretion or direct confrontation, your agent’s life is in your hands.
https://www.gog.com/en/game/sigma_theory_global_cold_war
https://www.gog.com/en/game/sigma_theory_global_cold_war