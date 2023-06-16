[GOG] Sigma Theory: Global Cold War FREE till 6-19-23

CAD4466HK

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 24, 2008
Messages
1,886
Get Sigma Theory: Global Cold War free on GOG till 6-19-23.

Sigma Theory: Global Cold War is a turn-based management game.

THE ULTIMATE ESPIONAGE SIMULATION​

Turn-based espionage: Use your special agents to dominate the world. Seduction, blackmail, manipulation, industrial espionage… Every low blow is both permitted and encouraged.
Dynamic narrative: Develop and manage your relations with over 100 NPCs: lobbies, armed groups, politicians… Alliance, deception or assassination, you choose.
Field operations: Direct the kidnapping of your targets during gripping pursuits through the world’s greatest cities. Discretion or direct confrontation, your agent’s life is in your hands.

https://www.gog.com/en/game/sigma_theory_global_cold_war

 
