[GOG] Requiem: Avenging Angel FREE till 9-11-23

CAD4466HK
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jul 24, 2008
- Messages
- 2,131
Get Requiem: Avenging Angel free on GOG till 9-11-23.
https://www.gog.com/en/game/requiem_avenging_angel
Requiem: Avenging Angel is a 3D, first-person action game of biblical proportions set in a world under siege. A holy war rages on Earth between Heaven's Chosen Soldiers and Hell's Fallen Angels. You are Malachi, a Chosen Angel, sent to Earth to save Creation from the wrath of the Fallen. Blast your way through an immersive futuristic 3D world developing Angelic powers like possession, blood boil, locust swarms, and the ability to turn your enemies to pillars of salt. Without you, mankind doesn't have a prayer.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8k42_MYxipQ
https://www.gog.com/en/game/requiem_avenging_angel
Requiem: Avenging Angel is a 3D, first-person action game of biblical proportions set in a world under siege. A holy war rages on Earth between Heaven's Chosen Soldiers and Hell's Fallen Angels. You are Malachi, a Chosen Angel, sent to Earth to save Creation from the wrath of the Fallen. Blast your way through an immersive futuristic 3D world developing Angelic powers like possession, blood boil, locust swarms, and the ability to turn your enemies to pillars of salt. Without you, mankind doesn't have a prayer.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8k42_MYxipQ