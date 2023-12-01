[GOG] Rawcember Goodie Pack FREE till 12-13-23

CAD4466HK
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jul 24, 2008
- Messages
- 2,322
Get the Rawcember Goodie Pack free on GOG till 12-13-23.
https://www.gog.com/en/game/rawcember_goodie_pack
Dive into a visual wonderland with this special Goodie Pack! Unwrap exclusive wallpapers and concept art from your favourite Raw Fury's games.
Five fortunate players will have the chance to receive an exclusive Goodie Pack, complete with a concealed key hidden within one of the assets. This key will grant access to Raw Fury's entire game collection on GOG. Don't miss your shot at unlocking it!
You can grab the Rawcember Goodie Pack and try to hunt the keys until December 13th, 2 PM UTC!
EDIT: It seems all 5 keys have already been found, so all you get is some wallpapers...
https://www.gog.com/en/game/rawcember_goodie_pack
Dive into a visual wonderland with this special Goodie Pack! Unwrap exclusive wallpapers and concept art from your favourite Raw Fury's games.
You can grab the Rawcember Goodie Pack and try to hunt the keys until December 13th, 2 PM UTC!
EDIT: It seems all 5 keys have already been found, so all you get is some wallpapers...