[GOG] Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager FREE till 1-05-24

Get Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager free on GOG till 1-05-24.
https://www.gog.com/en/game/legend_of_keepers_career_of_a_dungeon_master
In this original mix of Dungeon Management and Roguelite, you will lead your career as a Dungeon Manager!
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MfOq_iW9VMg
Features
- Join the Dungeons Company and climb the corporate ladder
- Crush so-called "heroes" and protect the company's treasures
- Hire monsters, manage your employees and your stock of traps
- Deal with employee strikes and other fun events
RogueDefenderEach run will be different but players will keep some of their Master's bonuses between runs. Like we've already mentioned, our game is a mix between Roguelite and Dungeon Management. How did we achieve that? By running many tests to find the perfect balance between management and dungeon phases!
