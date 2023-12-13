[GOG] Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager FREE till 1-05-24

Get Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager free on GOG till 1-05-24.

https://www.gog.com/en/game/legend_of_keepers_career_of_a_dungeon_master

In this original mix of Dungeon Management and Roguelite, you will lead your career as a Dungeon Manager!

Features​

  • Join the Dungeons Company and climb the corporate ladder
  • Crush so-called "heroes" and protect the company's treasures
  • Hire monsters, manage your employees and your stock of traps
  • Deal with employee strikes and other fun events

RogueDefender​

Each run will be different but players will keep some of their Master's bonuses between runs. Like we've already mentioned, our game is a mix between Roguelite and Dungeon Management. How did we achieve that? By running many tests to find the perfect balance between management and dungeon phases!


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MfOq_iW9VMg
 
