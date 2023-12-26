[GOG] Lacuna - A Sci-Fi Noir Adventure FREE till 1-05-24

CAD4466HK
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jul 24, 2008
- Messages
- 2,396
Get Lacuna - A Sci-Fi Noir Adventure free from GOG till 1-05-24.
https://www.gog.com/en/game/lacuna_a_scifi_noir_adventure
Here’s the deal
You are Neil Conrad, CDI agent. Awoken by the news of a murder, you rush into a case that will soon turn your life and the whole solar system upside down. Ask questions, collect evidence, and put the pieces together until the ugly truth reveals itself... or not.
No takebacks
The story branches and ends based on your actions. There's no going back. Sure, you can rush your way to the end – if you don't mind paying the price. Play your cards right, and you might make it out alive.
How far will you go?
Some questions don't have a right answer. Will you sell out a friend to protect your family? Will you endanger a loved one in exchange for public safety? Will you keep the peace or reveal the horrible, world-shattering truth?
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PwApN8sekaw
https://www.gog.com/en/game/lacuna_a_scifi_noir_adventure
Here’s the deal
You are Neil Conrad, CDI agent. Awoken by the news of a murder, you rush into a case that will soon turn your life and the whole solar system upside down. Ask questions, collect evidence, and put the pieces together until the ugly truth reveals itself... or not.
No takebacks
The story branches and ends based on your actions. There's no going back. Sure, you can rush your way to the end – if you don't mind paying the price. Play your cards right, and you might make it out alive.
How far will you go?
Some questions don't have a right answer. Will you sell out a friend to protect your family? Will you endanger a loved one in exchange for public safety? Will you keep the peace or reveal the horrible, world-shattering truth?
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PwApN8sekaw