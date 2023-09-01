[GOG] King's Bounty: The Legend FREE till 9-4-23

CAD4466HK
Get King's Bounty: The Legend free on GOG till 9-4-23.
https://www.gog.com/en/game/kings_bounty_the_legend
The gameplay is divided into two major sections: adventure mode and tactics mode. While playing in adventure mode you control your hero in real-time, seeking various treasures, fighting monsters and accomplishing quests tasked to you by the local stewards.
Once in tactics mode you assume the role of a war chief, leading your troops in tactical turn-based combat.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6i6Ay9Fwco8
