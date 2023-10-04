[GOG] Heroine's Quest: The Herald of Ragnarok FREE

Get Heroine's Quest: The Herald of Ragnarok free on GOG. Adventure-Role Playing-Fantasy.Heroine's Quest: The Herald of Ragnarok is an adventure / RPG hybrid. Like in many adventure games, you have a world to save, and must use your wit, guile and inventory to puzzle your way through. Like in many roleplaying games, you can customize your character with various classes and skills, and must train yourself in combat to stand a chance against the fierce monsters in your way. Each class has her own solution to the numerous obstacles, where the warrior is the most straightforward to play, the sorceress focuses on smart solutions and finding the right spell for the situation, and the rogue cheats her way through life without getting caught.