[GOG] Helium Rain FREE

CAD4466HK
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jul 24, 2008
- Messages
- 2,100
Get Helium Rain free on GOG.
https://www.gog.com/game/helium_rain?source=news
Trade resources, buy ships and stations to fulfill contracts. Dock at stations to buy and sell your wares or upgrade your ship. Upgrade your technology to be more efficient and militarize your fleet to prevent piracy.
You will need to master both real-time action and long-term strategy: destroying a freighter has a direct impact on the economy, while declaring war will make your spaceflight environment slightly more hostile…
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hXr4OG2g89k
