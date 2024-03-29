[GOG] Hammerting FREE till 4-04-24

Get Hammerting free from GOG till 4-04-24.Manage a clan of colourful Dwarves, establish an epic mining operation, craft legendary swords and delve deep for greater glory, riches... and danger.Allies on the surface will have all manner of requests. Dwarves may find themselves asked to craft a plethora of silver swords against an oncoming vampire army, or alternatively, for an elf princess’ coronation, they’ll be tasked with creating nothing less than a Legendary Diamond-Encrusted Gold Crown of Divine Ruling +3.With the Overworld in need, every successful delivery takes you one step closer to triumph. As your Dwarves grow in skill and your base expands, build conveyor belts and elevators to free them of manual labour.Want to bring your own spin to Hammerting? The game has been built with modding in mind! A bundled SDK allows you to build pre-packaged mods, adding anything from new names, to plugging in full-blown systems in native C/C++. Documentation, additional hooks, and general support for this is something we plan for after Early Access.