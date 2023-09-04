[GOG] Ghost Master FREE till 9-8-23

CAD4466HK
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jul 24, 2008
- Messages
- 2,103
Get Ghost Master free on GOG till 9-8-23.
https://www.gog.com/en/game/ghost_master
"Exercise" your demons. Put your poltergeists through their paces and get your ghosts in gear. Scare up some fun in this haunting world inspired by classic horror films like "Hellraiser" or "Ghost Ship". You become the Ghost Master in a unique witches brew of strategy, adventure, and ghoulish sim. Your sole purpose is to frighten the mortals right out of town.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=swVslnhbRso&list=PLVED6FDJHueSCPY-1R0cWukkT75QR1Mqa
https://www.gog.com/en/game/ghost_master
"Exercise" your demons. Put your poltergeists through their paces and get your ghosts in gear. Scare up some fun in this haunting world inspired by classic horror films like "Hellraiser" or "Ghost Ship". You become the Ghost Master in a unique witches brew of strategy, adventure, and ghoulish sim. Your sole purpose is to frighten the mortals right out of town.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=swVslnhbRso&list=PLVED6FDJHueSCPY-1R0cWukkT75QR1Mqa