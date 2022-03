Nice, thanks!



My recommendations



-Pathfinder WOTR (CRPG) - A lot more polished on release than their last game. Really neat mechanics added (mythic paths) and I enjoyed the setting a lot more than I thought I would. The kingdom management is basically gone/replaced with a mini-game battle system which can be pretty fun.

-Witcher games if you haven't played them all yet. I liked 2 as well, still need to finish 1.

-NWN:EE They haven't really messed with the game like they did BG2, instead focusing more on graphical enhancements and quality of life things. I wish they'd update the UI for the spell system but it's basically just an improved NWN experience.

-Kingdom Come Deliverance

-Daikatana, because why not at $1



Don't recommend:

BG/BG2:EE - play the originals with tutu patch/mod

Tyranny - incomplete, the view of evil seemed black & white / childish to me, very disappointed



For older games:

I'm assuming people have played most of these already, but if you like crpgs then buy basically everything they have. If you like RPGs/FPS game then get vampires, deus ex, fear, etc. Looks like a lot of older big name titles are heavily discounted as well (bioshock, oblivion,