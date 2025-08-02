  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
[GOG] Freedom to Buy Initiative, 13 games FREE till 8-04-25

GOG has unveiled a major new initiative to protest what it calls the “quiet censorship” of video games. As part of the campaign, 13 adult themed games are available for free for 48 hours. The event highlights how easily games can vanish from digital storefronts, even when they are fully legal and responsibly made, and how much harder it becomes to revive them once they are gone.

The demand for these freebies is huge! With so many people trying to claim their games at once, some users may run into technical hiccups.

List of games:
  • POSTAL 2
  • Agony + Agony UNRATED
  • Leap of Love
  • Being a DIK - Season 1
  • Leap of Faith
  • House Party
  • HuniePop
  • Lust Theory
  • Treasure of Nadia
  • Summer’s Gone - Season 1
  • Fetish Locator Week One
  • Sapphire Safari
  • Helping the Hotties
Single link to get all the games at once.

https://www.gog.com/redeem/freedomtobuygames
 
