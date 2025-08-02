[GOG] Freedom to Buy Initiative, 13 games FREE till 8-04-25

CAD4466HK
Supreme [H]ardness
Jul 24, 2008
4,739
GOG has unveiled a major new initiative to protest what it calls the “quiet censorship” of video games. As part of the campaign, 13 adult themed games are available for free for 48 hours. The event highlights how easily games can vanish from digital storefronts, even when they are fully legal and responsibly made, and how much harder it becomes to revive them once they are gone.
The demand for these freebies is huge! With so many people trying to claim their games at once, some users may run into technical hiccups.
List of games:
https://www.gog.com/redeem/freedomtobuygames
- POSTAL 2
- Agony + Agony UNRATED
- Leap of Love
- Being a DIK - Season 1
- Leap of Faith
- House Party
- HuniePop
- Lust Theory
- Treasure of Nadia
- Summer’s Gone - Season 1
- Fetish Locator Week One
- Sapphire Safari
- Helping the Hotties
https://www.gog.com/redeem/freedomtobuygames