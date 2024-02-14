[GOG] Flatout FREE till 2-22-24

Get Flatout free from GOG till 2-22-24.

https://www.gog.com/en/game/flatout

Drivers thrown across the track, shattered fences, mangled cars, exploding tire walls, and that's just the first corner! Use every trick, shortcut and jump as you battle 7 rivals for the championship.

FlatOut delivers a thrilling combination of high-octane racing, smash-em-up demolition derby action and death defying stunts propelling the driver through the windshield!

Wreak havoc, as you race on 36 tracks in fully destructible environments. Choose among 16 different upgradeable cars that take realistic damage, affecting their appearance and drivability.

FlatOut features 6 death defying minigames (High Jump, Long Jump, Darts, Bowling, Bullseye, Clown) and 6 destruction arenas and dirt tracks (Demolition Dash, Super Mud Mayhem, Demolition Sandpit, Circle of Eight, Super Roundabout, Crashalley Run).

Win all of them, because if you're not the first you're the last!
  • A sophisticated physics engine, enabling ragdoll animations and a very advanced collision model
  • Bonus mini-games including Figure of 8 and Demolition Bowl
  • 36 race tracks with fully destructible environments and 16 badass, customisable cars!


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z6ukOImteRQ
 
I thought everyone knew about Flatout by now, hell Flatout 4 is 6 years old. :p
 
CAD4466HK said:
I thought everyone knew about Flatout by now, hell Flatout 4 is 6 years old. :p
Click to expand...

When I read the description I remembered reading about a game that had realitic car damage 20 years ago and thought it would be cool to see how far it's come. I never actually played it so I didn't remember what it was called. I didn't expect it to actually be that game lol.
 
