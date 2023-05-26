[GOG] Final Liberation Warhammer Epic 40,000 and Skulls 2023 Digital Goodie pack FREE

CAD4466HK
Get Final Liberation Warhammer Epic 40,000 and Skulls 2023 Digital Goodie pack for free till 5-28-23.
Scroll down till you see the giveaway banner, and click " Get it free" or " Add to my library".
If you click on the game link, it still shows that it is $5.99, so click the giveaway link instead, it worked for me.
https://www.gog.com/en
https://www.gog.com/en/game/final_liberation_warhammer_epic_40000
